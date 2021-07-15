Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer's incredible hidden talent revealed Izzie has been part of the BBC show since 2016

Izzie Balmer is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to her presenting duties on BBC One's Antiques Road Trip.

But did you know that she trained as a classical musician before she became the television personality she is today? Find out more below...

Izzie, who grew up in the small village of Quarndon in Derbyshire, was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in her teenage years. With a Grade 8 in viola, Izzie secured a place in the exclusive youth orchestra when she was just 16.

While Izzie's television career and work as an antique dealer means that she doesn't play as regularly, it is believed that she is part of the Brunel Sinfonia, which is an orchestra based in Bristol.

Izzie (centre) plays with a Bristol-based orchestra

During lockdown, she participated in their first-ever virtual performance which saw her join 17 other classical musicians to record a performance of Elgar's Nimrod from the Enigma Variation over Zoom. Sharing a clip of the video to Instagram, she wrote: "Our very first Brunel Sinfonia lockdown recording!"

Many of Izzie's followers were blown away at her secret skill and took to the comments to express their shock and delight. One said: "Beautiful Izzie, just beautiful," and another added: "That's rather cool next you'll be on Britain's Got Talent!"

More recently, however, Izzie has taken up a new hobby - beekeeping! Sharing a photo of herself dressed in full protective gear to Twitter earlier this week, Izzie could be seen beaming as she posed in front of a beehive.

"I'm ready for you, Bees," she captioned the post, tagging it '#NowIWannaBeABeekeeper'.

Izzie, 31, first appeared on screens in 2017 when she joined Danny Sebastian and Paul Martin on series two of antiques show, Street Auction. After wowing audiences, she was invited to join the cast of Antiques Road Trip and hunt for the best antiques the country has to offer alongside the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton.

