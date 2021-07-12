Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer reveals she was asked to leave museum in funny confession The presenter is a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip team

Izzie Balmer couldn’t be more perfect for her job as a presenter on the Antiques Road Trip, as her love for history is so much so that she recently revealed that she was asked to leave a museum after being there until past closing time!

Sharing snaps of ancient Egyptian artwork, she wrote: “I'm endlessly fascinated by the Ancient Egyptians. I spent an hour in just two of the Egyptian rooms @AshmoleanMuseum and had to be asked to leave because they were closing! Where's your favourite museum?” She added an embarrassed monkey with paws over his face emoji.

Her followers were quick to recommend other museums to try, with one writing: “Egyptology is a passion I have had since a boy. I can spend hours in the British Museums Egyptian galleries. I am learning to read hieroglyphs also. Basics. Must revisit Ashmoleum ASAP. Have you been to the Flinders Petrie museum at UCL. Worth it.” Izzie responded: “Ooo no I haven't been but I'll check it out. Thanks for the recommendation.”

Izzie shared snaps from the museum

After studying geography at degree level, Izzie went on to discover her love for dealing antiques after landing a role at a vintage shop, before going on to complete placements at auction houses. Izzie previously told the Source Vintage blog: "As each day passed I realised there was much more to antiques than the dusty old boring items I had originally thought them to be. Each item means something to someone and holds its own story.”

She added to Stylist: "I do sometimes get older men presuming that I don’t know anything. It’s just a matter of overcoming their preconceived ideas, winning them round and gaining their confidence.”

