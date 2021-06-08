Antiques Road Trip: meet the presenters' partners Get to know the spouses of the BBC show's antique experts here

With its fascinating finds and light-hearted competition between presenters, Antiques Road Trip is a perfect afternoon TV watch.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star opens up about 'worst' part of show

But what do you know about the presenters' lives away from cameras? From David Harper to Natasha Raskin Sharp, keep reading to find out more about their partners here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on set

David Harper

David Irvine has been married to his wife, Wendy Harper, since 1997, meaning next year they will celebrate their milestone silver wedding anniversary. The couple, who split their time between their homes in London and Barnard Castle, share a 25-year-old daughter named Hetti.

David Harper has been married since 197

MORE: David Harper requests daughter's school fees to be refunded for surprising reason

Roo Irvine

Roo Irvine and her husband Mark Irvine have been married since 2012. While the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Roo has revealed that both she and her husband worked in marketing before pivoting to antiques dealing.

Roo and her husband Mark have been married for nine years

Paul Martin

Paul Martin has been happily married to his wife Charlotte Godfrey for 14 years. The couple tied the knot in 2007 after striking up a romance behind the scenes of the popular BBC daytime show Flog It!, which Paul presented between 2002 and 2018.

Paul and wife Charlotte have two children

They share two children together Dylan, 13 and Meredith, ten.

Philip Serrell

Philip Serrell lives in Worcester with his wife, Briony. However, it is not known when the pair tied the knot. Nonetheless, they are proud parents to a grown-up daughter named Clementine, who has bravely overcome anorexia in recent years.

Philip Serrell has been married for a number of years

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals greatest auction loss

Natasha Raskin Sharp

Like her co-star Paul, Natasha Raskin Sharp met her partner while working in television! She tied the knot with Antiques Road Trip producer and director Joe Sharp five years ago in a small ceremony in Scotland.

Natasha and her husband Joe

Joe's, whose surname Natasha took upon marrying, other producing and directing credits include The Great Hotel Escape and The Big Painting Challenge.

Irita Marriott

The newest face on the show, Irita Marriott, is married and has two sons, although the identity of her husband remains a mystery as she has never publicly spoken about him or shared any photos of the couple together.

Irita prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight

MORE: Fans have high praise for Antiques Road Trip's newest expert

Raj Bisram

Raj Bisram married his wife Susan all the way back in 1983, meaning they've been together for nearly 40 years! The happily married couple are proud parents to two daughters, Jade and Rue.

Raj and his Antiques Road Trip co-star Natasha

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.