Meet Countryfile star Anita Rani's family

A nita Rani has been a much-loved member of the Countryfile family since she joined the wildlife programme back in 2015.

MORE: Countryfile's Anita Rani stuns with intimate makeup-free selfie

But how much do you know about Anita's life away from cameras? Find out all about her family here..

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Countryfile star Anita Rani's stunning home

Is Anita Rani married?

Anita has been married for over ten years to tech executive Bhupinder Rehal. After meeting as youngsters through mutual friends, Anita, 43, and Bhupi, as she affectionately calls her husband, tied the knot in a lavish three-day traditional Sikh ceremony. Today the couple are just as happy as ever and live in East London.

The presenter and her husband Bhupi Rehal have been married for over 10 years

MORE: Anita Rani and husband: see inside their sweet relationship here

Does Anita Rani have children?

Anita and Bhupi don't currently have children together, although Anita has bravely opened up about her experience with miscarriage in the past. Speaking to The Sun she revealed the nationwide lockdown gave her some time to think and reflect after her heartbreaking loss. "It's difficult to talk about, because it's bereavement," she said.

"It's a loss, and that will never change. But it's too exhausting not living truthfully and I also thought it was too important not to use my voice."

MORE: Countryfile: meet the presenters' children here

Anita opened up about her experience of miscarriage in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

It was not the first time Anita has spoken about her experience of miscarriage; in May 2020, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the TV star revealed she received an overwhelming amount of support and positive messages after sharing her experience with fans.

"So many women - and men - got in touch to say: 'We've carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it's still taboo and it shouldn't be,'" she said.

MORE: Anita Rani reveals her hopes for having Kate and Meghan on Countryfile

The presenter then added: "It felt cathartic to talk about it, I must say. I don't talk about things that are personal. I'm not someone who constantly shouts about my darkest secrets, so it felt like a real moment when I was opening myself up, and I'm glad I did.

"This is a really important subject to talk about. I've been gifted this amazing platform and a voice, and I feel I should use them for the positive."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.