After Virgin River's highly-anticipated third season landed on Netflix this month, many die-hard fans have binged the ten new episodes and are eager for a fourth series already!

Although Netflix are yet to confirm whether season four is definitely happening, it seems the plans are very much in place for when the show's gets the green light. Warning! Spoilers ahead for season three…

One star of the show, Lynda Boyd, has dropped a hint that a fourth instalment is in the works and that, despite her character Lilly dying in series three, she could be set to reprise her role.

WATCH: Have you seen Virgin River season three yet?

Speaking to Radio Times, Lynda, whose role as Lilly was brought to an end towards the end of series three after her character died from cancer, explained that Lilly could make a return through flashback scenes.

"When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel's husband, her dead husband," the actress explained.

However, she added that the plans were not yet set in stone, adding: "Nobody has said anything yet. As far as I know, Tara will look after Chloe. I'm pretty sure Annette [O'Toole] will come back as Hope. Nobody has any idea."

Lynda Boyd in Virgin River

The drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge as the lead, has received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike so far and given the chat among producers, a fourth series is certainly looking likely.

Fans have been giving their verdict on the new episodes on social media and while many are loving the new episodes – plenty have the same complaint about one character in particular.

The actress revealed she could return in flashbacks

Viewers who binge-watched the Netflix series over the weekend spoke about how much they disliked Charmaine - while many added that her pregnancy doesn't make sense.

One person wrote: "And the award for the WORST CHARACTER EVER goes to... CHARMAINE. That woman is a piece of work. UGH. #VirginRiver," while another added: "It takes a hell of a talented actor/actress to make you hate their character so much, and that's EXACTLY what @le_hammer is—TALENTED! I still have 3 eps left so I can only imagine what those eps have in store for me."

