Season two of Netflix show Virgin River landed on the streaming platform back in November, and it seems it was hugely popular among fans.

The popularity of the drama, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, has meant that it has overtaken fellow Netflix hit The Crown on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings.

The series, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge, moved from third place to first on the top ten list after the release of season two.

WATCH: Virgin River season two on Netflix - official trailer

The latest season was loved by millions as it continued the story of Mel and Jack and their romance in the Californian town of Virgin River.

And, luckily for fans, Deadline reported that the streaming service has renewed another ten episodes to form season three of the show. After the drama and twists and turns of series two, we have a feeling season three will be just as popular.

Netflix has also confirmed two new faces that will be joining the drama. Grey's Anatomy and The Flash star Zibby Allen will star in the new episodes. Meanwhile, Stacey Faber will also be appearing in a recurring role.

Netflix's Virgin River is beloved by fans

There's no word yet on when the new episodes will be released, but with coronavirus restrictions pending, viewers will no doubt be hoping for more episodes by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, fans loved series two and plenty took to social media to give their verdict. One person wrote: "I just finished season two of #VirginRiver and I need MORE! The cliffhanger has me in suspense and I need ANSWERS! Please bring season three. And perhaps more than one season at a time so I can drink mimosas and cheers to MEL and JACK!"

Another said: "I just watched all ten episodes of S2 of #VirginRiver back to back and after that cliffhanger, I really need S3 right now. Such an amazing show!"

