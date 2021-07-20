Ralf Little to reunite with former co-star Will Mellor for Two Pints of Lager reboot The comedy's creator confirmed the show would return

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little might be busy in Guadeloupe filming for series 11, but the actor already has his next project lined up and it involves his former co-star, Will Mellor!

The actors will be coming together once again to front the reboot of popular BBC comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little no longer allowed to look after stray puppy - details

The show's creator, Susan Nickson, recently confirmed that the BBC has given the green light for a reboot to go ahead, according to the Sun. The publication reports that Susan, Will and Ralf have all given the thumbs up to the idea, however, the BBC's "slow" pace means it might be a while before we see new episodes on our screens.

Loading the player...

WACTH: Ralf Little reunites with Two Pints co-star Will Mellor

Chatting on the Drama School Dropout podcast, Susan also revealed her plans for the reboot's storyline. "I would like to pick up the story with two ageing working-class geezers in a pub combating the terrible things that we say about men at the moment. Some men might not understand that the bad guys exist."

She added: "I want to see the comforting story of people like Gaz and Jonny, who live in a world where bad guys don't exist. I want them to acknowledge the bad guys are out there though, but I don't want Gaz and Jonny to be them."

MORE: Josephine Jobert shares health update with fans

MORE: Will Mellor reveals how Prince William saved him from a nightclub brawl

Ralf and Will have been friends for a number of years

The comedy, which saw Ralf play the role of Jonny Keogh and Will play Gaz Wilkinson, also featured Natalie Casey and Sheridan Smith in the cast, however, it's not known if these stars will be set to reprise their roles for the new series.

Two Pints, which ran for nine series between 2001 and 2011, was a career defining role for both Ralf and Will and the pair have kept up a strong friendship since their time on screen together. The two friends and actors also run their own podcast series, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.