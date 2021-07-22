Poldark star to appear in Endeavour season eight - details The series will return in Autumn 2021

Endeavour is set to return to our screens in Autumn 2021, and we don’t know about you, but after a long wait we couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, who play Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday respectively. Of course, the pair have also been joined by a host of guest stars, including a Poldark fan favourite.

In the new three-part series, which has yet to receive an exact airdate, John Hollingworth will be joining the cast. The actor has previously starred in Call the Midwife and The Queen’s Gambit, but is perhaps best known as Captain Henshawe, one of Poldark’s closest friends who remains a loyal companion to him throughout the show, and assists him on a rescue mission to save Dwight Enys.

John will star in Endeavour season eight

Although the series has yet to confirm who John will be playing, they have given an insight into episode one! The synopsis reads: “Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers’ star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home.” Sounds intriguing!

Shaun is set to reprise his role as Endeavour Morse

Creator Russell Lewis opened up about the show’s return to Radio Times, explaining: “Ideally it would be lovely if it went out this year. The delay has purely been so far in terms of production, so… our timeline survives, fingers crossed... It's a matter for the network for when they want to schedule it.

“The audience is terribly keen to see it. I don't say that in any kind of grand way, it's just… they write and say, 'We're desperate to see what's happening with Endeavour.' As are we. It's our pleasure really to get back to it, and resume duties for Oxford's finest."

