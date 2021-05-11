Endeavour shares first snap of Shaun Evans from season eight We can't wait for the ITV to return!

Shaun Evans is set to return as Endeavour Morse in the hit series Endeavour, which has finally started filming season eight after being forced to delay production due to the pandemic.

In an early snap from filming, Shaun can be seen wearing a protective mask while behind the scenes, so it remains to be seen whether Endeavour will be sporting his moustache or not for season eight!

Shaun will be returning alongside his co-star Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday, and production began in Oxford in late April.

ITV has already released info on what to expect from the new series, with the synopsis reading: "Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home."

Chatting about the show's return, the series creator Russell Lewis said: "After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty.

Shaun is back on set for season eight!

"If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make Series eight everything it can be. Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on... It’s truly lovely to be back telling new stories with Oxford’s Finest. I hope the audience finds they’ve been worth the wait."

Shaun is also set to star in BBC One's upcoming murder mystery submarine thriller, Vigil. It sounds like he is having a very busy time!

