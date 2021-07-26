Baptiste fans have intriguing new theory about this character after 'tense' episode two Are you enjoying the BBC drama?

Baptiste series two landed with a bang this month and fans are loving the tense drama.

The BBC series, which stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular character, saw the legendary detective continue his quest on finding Ambassador Emma Chamber's family (played by Fiona Shaw) – but it seems that fans have a theory of their own on what's really going on.

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers mused that Emma, or perhaps her past behaviour, has something to do with the disappearance of her sons and the murder of her husband.

One person tweeted: "I still believe Emma Chambers' (Fiona Shaw) past is the reasoning to her husband's death and her sons' abduction. Probably wrong but she's hiding a lot! #Baptiste."

A second person commented: "Emma Chambers I don't believe you are telling us you're past and it will all come out thanks to the brilliance of @tchekykaryo."

After seeing Emma and the prime suspect come to blows in one scene after his escape from prison, which saw her struggle to get away from the knife-wielding criminal, many thought Emma was behind his dramatic escape.

"She let him out. She paid off the guard, staged that whole thing and let him out. #baptiste," said a third viewer. Another wrote: "Bet the ambassador let him out… #baptiste."

Fiona Shaw plays Ambassador Emma Chambers

Meanwhile, plenty of other viewers praised the "tense" episode for its gripping plot and performances from the main cast.

A fan summed it up by tweeting: "Superb again. Building up tension nicely and @tchekykaryo is brilliant as always. I just wish that @BBCOne @twobrospictures weren't ending after it this series #Baptiste."

Lead actor Tchéky opened up about his character's journey in episode two. In an exclusive interview for HELLO! Spotlight, the French actor revealed Baptiste is facing a "darker" time, and that this element made the role all the more exciting.

Tchéky spoke to HELLO! about his return as Julien Baptiste

"To start with this crazy character knocking on a door, being drunk, angry, losing himself, to fighting those two cops and getting stubborn, stuck and trapped with himself – this was challenging as an actor to show how much pain he's going through and express the lost mind.

"But an exciting challenge, because the material is there. When you have the material you then have to play with your skill and experience and that was super to do."

