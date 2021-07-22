Viewers are not happy about Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh's new show - find out why The duo will are set to present Take Off with Bradley and Holly

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh are set to return to our screens this weekend with a brand new game show for the BBC titled Take Off with Bradley and Holly.

The exciting new programme will see a handful of audience members compete for the chance to jet off to dream holiday destinations - and while it certainly seems like it's going to make for entertaining TV, some have pointed out a major issue with the show ahead of it's broadcast.

After the This Morning host shared with her millions of Instagram followers a trailer for the fun-filled show, which will begin airing on BBC One at 6pm on Saturday 24 July, she was quickly inundated with comments.

While many expressed their delight at having "something to watch on Saturday night again", not all her fans were happy about the format of the new show and took to the comment section to air their grievances.

"No one's Taking Off ...what an inappropriate show for this moment in time," one person pointed out, referring to the current travel restrictions for UK citizens.

Another fumed: "Love Bradley on The Chase, but this show Take Off.... Is it just to torment people as you can't actually take off anywhere atm, ridiculous while all this is going on," while a third echoed this, writing: "But flying off to a holiday is almost impossible atm. Looks like a fun show tho"

Viewers have taken issue with the show's appropriateness given current travel restrictions

Meanwhile, others were left just as upset seeing Holly without her This Morning co-star Philip Schofield, with one writing: "Noooo you've dumped Philip!!! Weird seeing you host with someone else!!!"

However, this is not the first time that Holly and Bradley, who are close friends away from cameras, have worked together. The duo previously filmed a one-off Christmas special of Take Off with Bradley and Holly in 2019, in which audience members were given the chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Speaking about the return of the series, the pair said in a joint statement last year: "We're really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can't wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday."

