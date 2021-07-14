Jay Blades delights The Repair Shop fans with exciting news about latest episode His followers were thrilled

Good news, The Repair Shop fans - a brand new episode of the show is set to air for the first time in months!

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare photo of fiancée for special reason

The TV star, who has been hosting the show since 2017, took to Instagram to reveal that a new episode will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

Posting a screenshot of the episode information from the BBC website, Jay wrote in the caption: "Good morning all. NEWS FLASH! This evening 8pm @bbcone we have a BRAND NEW SHOW for you to enjoy & let me tell you, it's a real winner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

"Get ready & tell a friend, family member or neighbour, The Repair Shop is back," he added.

Jay's followers were quick to respond, and many took to the replies to express their excitement. "Fabulous!! Can't wait! Best show on TV!" one wrote alongside a series of heart emojis.

MORE: The Repair Shop presenters' children: Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher and more

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love The Repair Shop

Another added: "I cannot wait! Hankies ready! You are all so talented. Both in front and behind the camera," and a third delighted viewer simply said: "Yesssssss!!!"

Jay and the rest of The Repair Shop team have been filming with social distancing restrictions

Jay and his fellow The Repair Shop colleagues were able to return to the workshop late last year to begin filming new episodes after a prolonged delay due to the pandemic. Last month, the team were once again back at the show's West Sussex filming location to record new episodes.

Last year, Jay opened up to HELLO! and opened up the pros and cons of filming the tearjerker show while adhering to social distancing restrictions. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he said.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades to front new series for Channel 5 - get the details

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing. They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same.

However, he added: "The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.