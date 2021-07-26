Will Kirk teams up with this Strictly Come Dancing star for very special reason The Repair Shop is practising his ballroom moves…

He might be best known for his woodwork skills and his incredible restorations on The Repair Shop – but it's clear that Will Kirk is a man of many talents!

MORE: Will Kirk gives exciting update about wedding plans after being forced to cancel

The BBC star, who has appeared on the lifestyle programme since 2017, could be seen teaming up with Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara over the weekend for a very special reason...

Posting on his Instagram stories on Sunday, Will could be seen learning some dance routines with the professional dancer to prepare for his first dance at his upcoming wedding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk's incredible restoration leaves The Repair Shop guest in tears

The presenter captioned the video: "Thanks @JManrara for the help with my wedding 1st dance!" along with some dancer-emojis. Could Strictly be on the card for Will's future? We think he'd be a natural!

The presenter is gearing up to tie the knot after he and his fiancée had to postpone their nuptials last year as a result of the pandemic. Will also announced last week on his other BBC show, Morning Live, that their wedding is due to take place in a "couple of weeks".

MORE: Will Kirk delights fans with major The Repair Shop series update

MORE: Janette Manrara stuns in naked bathtub photo during romantic anniversary celebrations

Will Kirk had some first dance help from Strictly's Janette Manrara

Will is usually quiet about his personal life, but exciting wedding update comes soon after he shared a photo of his beloved on social media for the first time. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old shared the rare snap of his partner - whose name remains unknown - in celebration of her completing her doctorate.

Meanwhile, Janette is no doubt loving being back dancing after recently announcing that she would not be returning to this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition as a professional, and instead would be taking over from Zoe Ball on the sister show, It Takes Two.

Janette, who was announced as the new BBC Two presenter last month, will be joining Rylan Clark-Neal as co-host of the show, with the pairing being dubbed a "dream team".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.