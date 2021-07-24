ITV bosses share disappointing update on future of period drama Victoria

ITV drama Victoria has captivated audiences since it first aired in 2016, but sadly viewers have a long time to wait until they can catch series four.

MORE: Sanditon confirms new 'love interests' for season two following Theo James' exit

On Friday, The Sun reported that the show isn't returning to screens for another instalment, sending fans into a tailspin. But they can rest easy knowing that the show has been axed for good.

ITV bosses have confirmed that while series four is not currently in the works, they haven't ruled out bringing the show back in the future. In a statement, a spokesperson for the series said: "There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that's not to say we won't revisit the series with the production team at a later date."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Victoria?

The news perhaps doesn't come as a surprise to long-time fans of the show as lead star Jenna Coleman, 35, has voiced her concerns about the "realistic" nature of her playing the ageing monarch.

MORE: 6 must-watch dramas coming to ITV in Autumn 2021

MORE: Jenna Coleman opens up about 'compelling' new role in TV drama

Chatting to Graham Norton on his Radio 2 show back in 2019, shortly after the third series aired, she said: "I've currently got seven children in the show, so there's definitely a point where it becomes not realistic anymore. I've just caught up with her age and my age."

Co-stars Jenna and Tom split back in 2020

In the same conversation, the actress did also say that there would be a significant break before the team began working on a fourth series. "It's definitely going to take a break, bit of a breather and then we're working out… there's a lot of conversations, do you start at the Crimean War, or do you start later? I mean there's too much story, unless I literally did commit until I am 63."

MORE: 23 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

Speaking again in 2020, she again suggested that it could be a while before viewers see series four. "There may be another series. I'm waiting until I age a bit more," she said. "There's too much of a good story (to stop making the show)."

News of the show's indefinite hiatus comes just over a year after Jenna split from Tom Hughes, who plays her husband Prince Albert in the series. The couple, who began dating back in 2016 and shared a £2.5million townhouse in north London together, parted ways in July 2020 after four years together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.