Meet The Repair Shop's newest expert Dean Westmoreland Dean is joining Jay Blades, Will Kirk and the rest of the experts in the workshop

The Repair Shop has been a much-loved staple on our TV screens since its first began in 2017 and is known for its heartwarming stories and often tear-jerking moments.

MORE: Jay Blades reflects on heartbreaking death of The Repair Shop fan

Fans of the show have grown accustomed to seeing the likes of expert restorers Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher on the show, but now there's a new face will be joining them in the workshop - Dean Westmoreland. Want to know more about him? Here's all the information you need…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after impressive repair

Dean Westmoreland is a shoe restorer - also known as a cobbler - from Bradford, Yorkshire. He began his career working as a footwear specialist at JJB Sports before he became an apprentice shoemaker. In 2017, with ten years of experience under his belt, he opened his own shoe repair business named Yorkshire Sole.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare photo of fiancée for special reason

In his television debut on Wednesday's episode, Dean takes on the important task of repairing the treasured pair of leather running shoes that trailblazing athlete Audrey Brown wore while competing in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Dean (right) with The Repair Shop's Jay Blades (left) and client Tom

She sadly died in 2005 at the age of 92 and left her grandson Tom the precious bespoke leather running spikes wrapped in a tea towel. Bringing them into the workshop for repair, Tom revealed that he had followed in his grandmother's footsteps and was passionate about sport too, but sadly the shoes had been neglected and were in a bad way.

However, after Dean works his magic on them, they look almost brand new. Tom is almost lost for words and visibly emotional at the transformation - and viewers at home will be too!

Would you like to see more of Dean on The Repair Shop?

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Dean revealed he was daunted by the task. "I always like a challenge. I thought they were just going to fall to dust, but you could see they were well made, so I thought they could stand being repaired," he said.

He added that he was moved by Tom's reaction to the restored shoes. He said. "The emotion you see on camera, it's real. No one is acting."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks future of show

"It's all about detail to me. Using hand tools, hand welting and treating each pair of shoes as my own. All this and more seemed to have been forgotten."

Away from his work as a cobbler, Dean lives in Clayton with his fiancée, Leigh. The couple share two sons, six-year-old Oscar and four-year-old Otis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.