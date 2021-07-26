Garden Rescue fans disappointed as show pulled from schedule - details The show has been pulled off the air - find out why

Garden Rescue fans have been left disappointed as the show has been pulled from the schedule on Monday - and replaced with the Olympics coverage instead. The series usually airs on BBC One on Monday evening and sees Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Bros go head-to-head with their garden designs. Unfortunately, fans of Garden Rescue will have to wait another week for the next episode.

Instead, BBC will air a review of the first three days in Tokyo, where Clare Balding and Alex Scott will be taking a look at the events so far, including the men’s triathlon, men’s 100m breaststroke and women's 400m freestyle.

WATCH: Garden Rescue's trailer: meet Charlie Dimmock and the Rich Brothers

Viewers have been loving the Olympics so far, and most recently have been celebrating Tom Daley’s gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform event. Speaking the BBC Sport about the incredible win, he said: “I still can't honestly believe what is happening. That moment, being about to be announced as Olympic champions, I was gone. I was blubbering.

“To finally have this around my neck, I've been diving over 20 years. Lots of people would have counted me out but I'm in the best shape and with the support with Matty, we've had that unstoppable mentality this year and that's the first time I've ever been able to think like that. I can't believe what is happening and I didn't think I would get here in the first place.”

We're sad to miss it this week!

Tom’s husband Lance Dustin Black tweeted about the amazing news, writing: “No words! So so many tears! @TomDaley1994 you're an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee!”

