Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt’s new drama Sherwood looks amazing - details 

BBC has shared a first look at Joanne Froggatt’s compelling new drama Sherwood, which also stars The Missing star David Morrissey, Robert Glenister and Claire Rushbrook.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt talks feeling 'tired' in rare personal video

The six-part series, which is currently in production, is inspired by real events, and takes place in the mining village where show creator James Graham grew up. The synopsis reads: “Sherwood is a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey and Liar star Joanne Froggatt reveals stunning garden

“As suspicion and antipathy build, between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town, the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners' Strike three decades before.”

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship

MORE: Downton Abbey star's daughter has huge role in Bridgerton - did you spot her?

In the show, Joanne plays Sarah, Neel’s fiancee who is the son of Andy Fisher, a delicate and shy man who lost his wife years ago and has struggled to cope with that loss, ever since. In the show, Andy feels like he’s losing his son to Sarah, who struggles to hide how uncomfortable she is in her soon-to-be father-in-law’s company.

Will you be watching Sherwood?

David plays Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Claire, a canny office with a good judge of character, with an impressive track record. When he is tasked with finding the link between these two killings, he is forced to reunite with DI Kevin Salisbury (Glenister), an old rival from the Metropolitan Police whose return to the town threatens heightens the already-febrile tensions running through the community.

Joanne is certainly having a very busy time at the moment, as she is also set to star in ITV’s Angela Black. In the upcoming drama, Angela appears to have it all but secretly a victim of domestic abuse. Her husband Olivier is controlling and brutal, and the father of her children - and Angela can’t leave him. Until one day she is approached by a private investigator, who smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.