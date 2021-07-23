All you need to know about Amy Winehouse's love life ahead of new BBC documentary The documentary marks the ten-year anniversary of Amy's tragic death

The late, great Amy Winehouse is the subject of a new BBC documentary, Reclaiming Amy, to mark the ten-year anniversary of the singer's tragic death aged 27.

The documentary, led by her mother, Janis, will seek to "reclaim the legacy" of the singer, celebrating the "strong, complex and hugely talented" woman she was.

Reclaiming Amy will feature never-before-seen family archives and rare musical performances from the star to bring together a highly personal account of the life and death Amy.

Amy Winehouse's dad Mitch launches exhibition in wake of singer's death

The Grammy-award winning soul singer was no stranger to pouring herself into her lyrics – in particular her love life. Her ground-breaking album, Black to Black, famously referenced her turbulent romance and subsequent divorce from Blake Fielder-Civil.

Ahead of the documentary, we've broken down all you need to know about Amy's love life here…

Amy's life and death is the subject of BBC's new documentary, Reclaiming Amy

Anyone familiar with Amy and her work will know that her most talked about relationship was with music video production assistant Blake Fielder-Civil.

Amy and Blake met in 2005 and were in a whirlwind romance for a year – during which they famously got tattoos spelling out each other's names – but they split in 2006 due to Blake's alleged cheating.

Her songs such as Back to Black and Love Is a Losing Game were released soon after and were thought to have been penned in reference to Amy's breakup with Blake.

After the split, Amy was rumoured to be dating rap legend Nas after the pair recorded Cherry Wine (which was later released in 2012) – however, this was never confirmed. The singer then began dating musician Alex Clare but this was short-lived after Amy reportedly revealed she was not over Blake.

Amy and Blake married in 2007

In 2007, Amy and Blake rekindled their romance and tied the knot at a small ceremony in Florida in May that year. However, their relationship was branded "toxic" by both close friends, family and the tabloids after drugs and violence dominated their marriage.

Shortly after they got married, Blake was charged and sent to prison for grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice. In 2009, their divorce was finalised.

Amy dated Reg Traviss shortly before her death

Amy then began dating film director, Reg Traviss – who publicly consoled and supported Amy's parents after her sad death. After the news of Amy's shocking passing in July 2011 as a result of accidental alcohol poisoning, Blake released a statement expressing his devastation. "I'm beyond inconsolable... my tears won't dry," he said.

"I will never ever again feel the love I felt for her. Everybody who knew me and knew Amy knew the depth of our love. I can't believe she's dead."

Reclaiming Amy airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Friday 23 July.

