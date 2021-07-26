Laura Hamilton opens up about heartbreaking family tragedy in candid interview Laura is known for her hosting duties on A Place in the Sun

Laura Hamilton has opened up about the heartbreaking family tragedy she faced in a candid new interview.

The TV presenter, who is best known for helping hopeful house hunters find their dream property abroad, discussed the sad moment she lost her grandfather last year when asked about her experience with grief.

Chatting to the Sun recently, the A Place in the Sun host began: "My grandad passed away last August, aged 89, and I had to watch the funeral online [because of Covid restrictions].

"We had a strong bond so it was hard, but I wrote a poem that was read out." She then added: "I like to think my grandad’s watching over me."

Laura often opens up about the highs and lows of being in the public eye and previously shared how she deals with criticism. "I try not to read too many of the comments (on Instagram), but I do like to respond to people if they're like 'where is your dress from?'" the 39-year-old explained to the Sun.

She added: "Sometimes when there's inappropriate comments I'm like 'Eugh I don't need to read that' and a lot of the time I delete them, and the same with any negative stuff. If you haven't got something nice to say, don't say it."

Laura on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun

As well as working on the Channel 4 show, Laura keeps busy with her family life. The presenter is a mother to two children, Rocco and Talia, who she shares with her husband, Alex Goward.

The Channel 4 presenter has been married to her broker husband since 2012. Together, the couple are kept busy thanks to their hectic work schedules and through running their own business together, a café Lord Roberts on The Green.

The couple married in Surrey in 2012, and they shared the day exclusively with HELLO!. Laura said at the time: "The day was perfect in every way. Even better than I imagined it would be. I feel more complete now."

