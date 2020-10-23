A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton announces exciting show news The TV presenter has starred on the programme since 2012

Laura Hamilton had reason to celebrate recently when she announced some very exciting news for Channel 4 show A Place In The Sun – the programme is getting a prime time slot!

The presenter, who has appeared on the programme since 2012, took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and couldn't hide her delight.

Posting an image of the whole A Place in the Sun family celebrating the show's 21 year anniversary, the TV star wrote: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TIME! @aplaceinthesunofficial is 21 years old in November and I am honoured to be part of the family.

"The show has been bringing so much joy to so many people for such a long time more so now than ever!" She continued: "We all need a bit of positivity, escapism and sunshine in our lives right now and thanks to your support Channel 4 have decided to give us a PRIME TIME slot! Thank you, thank you, thank you. Here's to the next 21 years."

Plenty of Laura's followers were equally as thrilled with the news, and took to the comments section to congratulate the whole team. One person wrote: "Whoop whoop, amazing news! You work so hard and this is well deserved," while another commented: "We'll all look forward to that cheers to you all xxx."

Meanwhile, a third person added: "Congratulations to you all, I love watching the program, have done for years even love watching the repeats from years ago!" It's not yet confirmed when A Place In the Sun will be airing in a prime time slot – but watch this space for more details.

Laura has been at the front of the Channel 4 lifestyle programme since 2012 helping hopeful couples find their dream home in sunnier climates. The 38-year-old appears alongside other well-known faces on the show including Jonnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman, Scarlette Douglas and Jean Johansson.

