A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton speaks candidly about 'airbrushing' of her scar The TV presenter insisted scars need to be embraced

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has spoken candidly on social media about airbrushing, after receiving queries about her lip "scar". The Channel 4 star, who has fronted the property show since 2012, posted a gorgeous selfie on Instagram earlier in the year, encouraging her followers to "embrace scars, marks and imperfections".

She wrote in the caption: "Thank you to everyone who tuned in to the Insta-Live... Recently I've been asked a lot about the 'scar' on my lip."

"It's only small but whenever I have professional photoshoots it seems that it gets airbrushed out and I'm not sure why? It's actually my birthmark and if it was a scar I don't think it should be airbrushed... scars, marks and imperfections tell stories and we need to embrace them #scars #birthmarks #imperfections #embrace."

Laura's followers were clearly in agreement with the presenter's sentiments. One person commented underneath the post: "You've certainly not any reason to have anything airbrushed, looking gorgeous as usual."

The presenter shared the candid post on Instagram

A second echoed this, writing: "I've never noticed it, everyone should be accepted for who they are, not trying to point out flaws or be put under the microscope", while a third gushed: "Absolutely Laura well said, beautiful x."

Laura has been appearing on TV screens more often recently thanks to Channel 4 now airing A Place in the Sun on Sunday evenings. The presenter and co-star, Jonnie Irwin, appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch recently to celebrate the show reaching prime-time, when the two recalled a dramatic moment on set.

Laura has presented the show since 2012

Jonnie told Steph: "We were filming out in Spain, and the proud owner was outside and before each house I go and make sure I know where everything is and I thought 'I just need another poke at that garden' just so I know what I'm talking about before they get in there."

"So I ran purposely through the house, of course they'd shut the patio door, and I just went straight through it. And then I was on my knees suddenly, like, 'What is going on', blood everywhere, the owner couldn't believe it."

