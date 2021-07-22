A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns in plunging swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are seriously envious of Laura Hamilton right now, as she recently jetted off to Costa Del Sol to begin house hunting for her hit TV show A Place in the Sun.

Her social media is full of sun-soaked pictures, and the star stunned fans on Tuesday when she shared a snap of herself perching on a rooftop in a plunging swimsuit.

Laura looked amazing in the black number, which featured pretty floral detailing and a flattering neckline. She paired the costume with a statement black hat and matching sunglasses, looking holiday-ready as she smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo with her thousands of followers, Laura wrote: "Big is beautiful…do you agree? #spain #strongnotskinny #bodypositivity".

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love, with one saying: "Looking gorgeous," while another gushed: "One truly stunning and beautiful woman".

Laura looked lovely in the statement swimming costume

Many followers also joked about how Laura planned to get down from the rooftop that she was sitting on, with one hilariously commenting: "Love it! How did you get up there?" followed by laughing emojis, while another asked: "Do you need rescuing from the roof?"

Although Laura did not share where her exact swimsuit was from, we have sourced an amazing alternative from John Lewis so that you can make a statement this summer.

AND/OR Batik Floral Print Plunge Swimsuit, £39, John Lewis

The host has been wowing fans a lot as of late, and last week she looked incredible in the most eye-catching sportswear.

Laura has been keeping fit during the pandemic, treating her followers to a series of live workouts, and shared her latest efforts while wearing a pretty pink ensemble.

Laura showed off her toned figure in her gym gear

The blonde beauty showed off her impressive abs in a sports bra layered over a black bralet, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted leggings.

She wore her bob down loose and opted for fresh and natural makeup, looking amazing for her early start, revealing she'd been up late watching the Euro 2020 final.

