A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton wows in eye-catching sportswear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Laura Hamilton has been keeping fit during the pandemic, treating her Instagram followers to a series of live workouts. The A Place in the Sun host shared her latest efforts with her loyal fans earlier this week, looking incredible in an eye-catching pink ensemble.

DISCOVER: A Place in the Sun viewers furious after couple left without dream home

The blonde beauty showed off her impressive abs in a sports bra layered over a black bralet, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted leggings.

She wore her bob down loose and opted for fresh and natural makeup, looking amazing for her early start, revealing she'd been up late watching the Euro 2020 final.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton works up a sweat in pink

Laura's gorgeous home could be seen in the background, boasting a calming neutral décor, striped sofa and matching blinds, as well a stunning bay window overlooking her spacious garden.

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton touches upon heartbreaking experience with online abuse

RELATED: A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Laura Hamilton, Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman and more

Her Instagram followers were quick to comment, with one chiming in with: "I love you for your energy. Too perky at 7am!!! you can’t be my friend anymore".

Another chimed in with: "I love your hair" while a third declared she was looking "incredible" in her sportswear.

Laura showed off her toned figure in her gym gear

Laura always looks fabulous no matter the occasion, and we have been loving her looks for the Channel 4 show of late.

Earlier this month, she nailed summer fashion in a white off-the-shoulder top from New Look and a pretty floral skirt from Shein, matching the garment's vibrant shade with a slick of scarlet lipstick.

One fan wrote: "So beautiful! Love the outfit!" while another commented: "Looking absolutely stunning Laura".

The TV presenter always looks incredible

We've tracked down a similar skirt from Oliver Bonas – and we guarantee it'll become a summer staple in your wardrobe.

Laura previously gave fans an insight into her sense of style, admitting she favoured dresses and longer skirts over anything leg-baring.

Ditsy Floral Print Red Midi Skirt, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

She told Luxury Lifestyle Magazine: "My dress style massively depends on where I am. Since I spend so much time abroad, my wardrobe is full of colourful dresses. I like to mix a small selection of designer accessories in with my dresses from the high street or online.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas' stylish home with her famous boyfriend

"I particularly love Bardot style dresses, and fitted dresses that are below the knee, as I hate my legs!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.