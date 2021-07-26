Fox drops major 9-1-1 news as season five begins filming We can't wait!

Get ready 9-1-1 fans, because Fox has dropped season five premiere date and it's much sooner than we thought!

9-1-1 will return to screen on 20 September 2021; with a fall release date previously teased, many wondered if it would not hit TVs until October.

The series will air at 8pm, but the spin-off 9-1-1 Lone Star will not return this September, instead premiering in the new year.

WATCH: Fox teases 9-1-1 season five

9-1-1 follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause and the 118 - Evan Buck Buckley (Oliver Stark), Eddie Diaz, (Ryan Guzman), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) - as they respond to emergencies with the help of LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), and 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Season four concluded with six million viewers tuning in to see if Eddie had died after being shot by a sniper - spoiler alert: he didn't.

But the shocks didn't end there as we discovered who had been targeting the first responders with a sniper gun and why, if Bobby and Athena's marriage was truly over, and if Maddie would ask for help as she suffers from postpartum depression.

The 118 will return for season five

Fans also saw Buck rekindle his romance with Taylor Kelly and be told by Eddie that he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

Earlier this week Fox shared the first teaser for season five, revealing the first episode will feature a black out across the city.

John Harlan Kim also gave fans a sneak peek when he shared a selfie from behind-the-scenes that sees him covered in cuts and bruises.

The actor, who has been promoted to a series regular, plays Albert Han, who was seen in the closing moments of season four training to become a firefighter; he is the half-brother of Chimney.

9-1-1 will air on Fox on Monday's at 8pm ET

