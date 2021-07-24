9-1-1 star John Harlan Kim shares sneak peek at season five as filming kicks off We can't wait!

The cast of 9-1-1 has returned to Los Angeles to begin filming season five, and John Harlan Kim has given a sneak peek at what fans can expect.

The actor, who has been promoted to a series regular, shared a selfie from behind-the-scenes that sees him covered in cuts and bruises.

He joked in the caption: "That time when I publicly said that Niall Horan was the best member of One Direction… Same thing happened when I told @jenniferlovehewitt that I didn’t like her haircut."

MORE: 7 of the most weird and wacky moments from 9-1-1

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fox teases 9-1-1 season five

He then added: "Happy first week of shooting of Season 5 to the sensational team down at @911onfox!"

Fans saw John's character Albert Han training to become a firefighter in the closing moments of season four; he is the half-brother of Kenneth Choi's Howard 'Chimney' Han, who appeared in season three.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark breaks down Eddie's shocking news and what happens to Buck next

He became roommates with Evan 'Buck' Buckley, played by Oliver Stark, and is now clsoe friends with the 118.

John shared this sneak peek

His picture suggests the 118 are about to be thrown straight into the deep end in the first few episodes, although it's unclear if he sustains the injuries on the job or an accident.

Following the lives of Los Angeles first responders, the series is now filming it's fifth season and follows Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause and the 118 - Buck, Eddie Diaz, (Ryan Guzman), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney - as they respond to emergencies with the help of LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), and 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

The 118 will return for season five

Season four concluded with an hour-long episode that saw Eddie and Bobby end up in hospital, a new romance blossom, and Buck get some shocking and life-changing news.

Six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died after being shot by a sniper - spoiler alert: he didn't - but the shocks didn't end there as we discovered who had been targeting the first responders and why, if Bobby and Athena's marriage was truly over, and if Maddie would ask for help as she suffers from postpartum depression.

Eddie (right) told Buck he had made him his son's legal guardian

Fans also saw Buck rekindle his romance with Taylor Kelly and was told by Eddie that he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

In 2020, Fox also launched spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star, with Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubenstein and Natacha Karam

Fox shared the first teaser for season five this week, revealing the first episode will feature a black out across the city.

Read more HELLO! US stories here