9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam calls on US government to make major change for heartbreaking reason

Natacha Karam, the star of Fox drama 9-1-1 Lone Star, has called on the US government to reopen the borders for foreign travelers.

The actress is of French-Lebanese descent, and her mother and family live in the UK.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, non-US citizens are not able to enter the US unless they have an exemption waiver or spend 14 days in an approved country.

"Hey US can you open borders to fully vax’d Uk folks please," Natacha shared alongside a stunning snap of herself. "I’d really like to see my mama again. Fank youuuuuuu."

Her mom, Bernadette, commented: "Hahaha that’s it u tell them."

Natacha stars as Marjan Marwani in the spin-off of the hit drama 9-1-1 which stars Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Natacha pleaded with the US government to open the borders

Season two of Lone Star, which focuses on the fire and police departments in Texas, also stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.

Fans are hoping for more storylines for Natacha's character Marjan in season three, while Rafael Silva, who makes up one half of television power couple Carlos Reyes and Tyler Kennedy 'TK' Strand - commonly known among fans as Tarlos - has shared he hopes his character ends the season with a ring on his finger.

Asked by Gay Times how he sees the couple's relationship developing in the next season, he said: "Selfishly, I hope to see Mr and Mr Reyes-Strand, Strand-Reyes," adding: "Who knows? I await many things for Tarlos."

He went on to say the one thing he hopes the show's writers' room doesn't do is have their relationship end in tragedy since it's a well worn trope he's seen in television again and again over the years.

Season three will return in 2022

9-1-1: Lone Star has received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive casting and storylines - Brian Michael Smith is notably the first Black trans man to be a series regular on a network television show.

Last year, the series received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Season three is expected to air in Spring 2022, although exact release date details remain under wraps for now.

