9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt praised by fans for uplifting message

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been praised by fans for sharing an edited meme that encourages women to be healthy, authentic and happy.

The 9-1-1 star posted the graphic that had the phrase "hot girl summer" crossed out, and instead offered alternatives that read: "Healthy girl summer, healing girl summer, intuitive girl summer, grateful girl summer, authentic girl summer, happy girl summer, nurturing girl summer.

"The best kind of girl summer!" commented one fan as another added: "And laughing girl summer! Laughter is the best medicine."

"Love this," shared another as one wrote: "Perfect."

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark breaks down Eddie's shocking news and what happens to Buck next

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9-1-1 season four finale promo

The "hot girl summer" phrase has been criticized for focusing purely on looks but many also suggested that being "hot" can also involve being healthy and authentic.

Jennifer is a big fan of sharing memes and quotes with fans, and recently shared a cryptic Instagram post, calling on her followers to remember their "energy is a gift".

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt shows off her baby bump and makes pregnancy confession

MORE: 9-1-1 star shares sweet behind the scenes memories ahead of 'dramatic' season 4 finale

The actress - who is expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay - shared the post by Moon Omens, a horoscope and omens page.

Jennifer's post was praised by fans

The post read, in part: "There's no telling where the universe will take you next but you know it will take you far. A soul like yours was made to go the distance."

It comes as it was alleged that season five of the hit Fox drama 9-1-1 will begin filming on 12 July.

At the end of season four, fans saw Jennifer's character Maddie Buckley admit to her partner Howard 'Chim' Han that she was "losing it" as she battled postpartum depression.

Maddie struggled to embrace motherhood

The pair became parents earlier in the season, but viewers saw Maddie struggle to embrace motherhood.

Showrunner Tim Minear previously revealed that Maddie's arc is "a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to".

"It will end up creating a major complication for season five," he told TVLine.

Jennifer is mom to two children - daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, six- but revealed in May that she is expecting her third child.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.