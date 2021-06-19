9-1-1: Lonestar's Rafael Silva teases major changes for 'Tarlos' romance

Season two of hit emergency drama 9-1-1: Lonestar, which focuses on the fire and police departments in Texas, wrapped up in May and since then fans have been desperate to know what season three will hold.

And now, Rafael Silva, who makes up one half of television power couple Carlos Reyes and Tyler Kennedy 'TK' Strand - commonly known among fans as Tarlos - has shared his hopes for season three.

Asked by Gay Times how he sees the couple's relationship developing in the next season, he said: "Selfishly, I hope to see Mr and Mr Reyes-Strand, Strand-Reyes," adding: "Who knows? I await many things for Tarlos."

He went on to say the one thing he hopes the show's writers' room doesn't do is have their relationship end in tragedy since it's a well worn trope he's seen in television again and again over the years.

"Whenever a couple that looks like Tarlos meets and falls in love, there's always a frickin' tragedy," he mused. "There's always this stigma that no matter how much you fight to be in love, for your right to exist and to feel and be seen as legitimate, once you do achieve it and fall in love, then guess what? We're gonna write a storyline where one of you dies!"

Are you hoping for more Tarlos scenes in season three of 9-1-1: Lonestar?

He continued: "What are you telling parents that might not know what it feels like to have an LGBTQIA+ child? What are you telling friends or people that are not familiar with this world? If they are presented with the possibility of being shown a reality, we have got to do better than killing one of us at the end."

9-1-1: Lonestar has received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive casting and storylines - Brian Michael Smith is notably the first Black trans man to be a series regular on a network television show. Last year, the series received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Season three is expected to air in Spring 2022, although exact release date details remain under wraps for now.

