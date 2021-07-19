9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds shares inspiring message about moving forward ahead of season 5

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds has shared an inspirational message with fans reminding them to know their worth.

The actress, who stars as Henrietta Wilson in the hit Fox drama, posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, calling on her following to "go where you are valued".

"To whom it may concern, moving forward, only go where you are valued!! Signed, ME. Ai am whom it concerns," she captioned the post, using her nickname Ai.

AIsha has been with the show since season one, and plays paramedic Hen, an integral part of the 118. In season four, fans saw Hen and her wife Karen foster a little girl but were dealt a devastating blow when child services decided to give child back to her birth mother.

"Tonight is the SEASON FOUR Finale, and I’m grateful for the people and places Hen’s journey allowed me to explore and experience," Aisha shared in June as the finale aired.

"Thank you to a wonderful cast, a truly exceptional crew, to every guest director that helped to shape our show this season, and most importantly you loyal fans that show up and keep us going. Grateful for the work.....now it’s time to play....#HiatusHen loading."

In November 2020 Aisha became engaged to her partner Silky Valenté, an event host, TV personality and entrepreneur.

“That definitely was a day of unexpected joy. He completely surprised me. He did it on my birthday. Because of 2020, I had no plans to have a plan. I was pulling back the plans," she told Essence.

"His tribe flew in, he called my friends, and I had no idea but it was wonderful and I was pleasantly surprised. I have known him for a long long time, so it makes it that much sweeter.

"Now we're in a stage of our lives where we want to grow together, and we're both there at the same time and it's sweeter than I could even articulate."

