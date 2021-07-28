Fans express concern at Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen’s latest post Are you a fan of Our Yorkshire Farm?

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen shared a lovely album of photos showing her enjoying some free time with her children during the hot summer weather by going for a dip in an outdoor pool, but her Instagram followers commented on the post expressing concern for the water.

One person wrote: “Why does the water look like a rusty colour?” while another wrote: “Why is the water red?” They were quickly reassured, with one of Amanda’s followers replying: “It’s peat in the water,” while another added: “I imagine it's due to run off from the peat soil on the moors.”

WATCH: Meet the Owen family

Amanda captioned the post: “After an insanely busy time we have been enjoying a cooling off period. We’ve taken to the water but thought it apt that we share some brilliant advice & information from @theoutdoorswimmingsociety via a story on how to enjoy the water safely.”



Amanda shared an album of snaps from their day out

Amanda shares nine children with her husband Clive; Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Annas six, Clemmy, five, and Nancy, three. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media, and previously opened up about her parenting style to Radio Times.

She said: “The snowflake generation, they can't do anything. They don't know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It's our fault as parents.

The family star in Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm

"If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect? I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is. I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them."

