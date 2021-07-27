All you need to know about Adam Henson's idyllic farm See the best photos of the presenter's Cotswold farm here

Adam Henson has become a regular on our TV screens and now the presenter is back for a new show on Channel 5 – Our Family Farm Rescue.

The Countryfile presenter's new series sees him travel across the UK to visit farms and investigate how they're run, to ensure they get the most out of their business.

The synopsis reads: "Adam examines the changes farmers are making to their businesses to survive from transforming drab barns into luxuriously usable spaces to tapping into the lucrative tourist trade and maximising profit with farm-to-fork ventures."

As well as his impressive TV career, Adam runs his own farm in the English countryside which is open to the public and often contributes to the day-to-day running of it. So what does his farm look like? Take a look at the best photos of Adam's Cotswold farm here…

Adam runs Cotswold Farm Park, near Cheltenham

Adam runs the Cotswold Farm Park, near Cheltenham, which was originally set up by his father, Joe, in 1971. The TV star has been responsible for the farm alongside Duncan Andrews, his business partner, since 1999.

After his father sadly died in 2015, Adam made a vow to keep the farm in tip-top condition. He said on YouTube: "I don't want this to sound corny or crass, but my father died in 2015, and I was by his bedside, and I promised I would look after his legacy."

The TV presenter took over running the farm from his father

Adam lives with his partner Charlotte and their two children, Alfie and Ella, at Bemborough Farm, which is on the same holding as the Cotswold Farm Park.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, Adam opened up about his concerns for his farm and other businesses who were losing out on crucial customer visits and sales to keep afloat.

Adam candidly admitted he worried about the farm during the height of the coronavirus pandemic

His farm closed on March 2020 and Adam candidly admitted he was "devastated" at the thought of losing his dad's farm. He said on YouTube: "I posted a video online to our customers about our closing. I found it really hard. I broke down. My business partner and I were in tears over the whole event and felt hugely responsible for all the staff that I employ.

Adam often shares photos and videos from the farm

"Then also promising my dad on his deathbed that I would carry on his legacy with looking after all his rare breeds. I thought to myself, 'Crikey, we are going to lose the lot here', which was hugely emotional." Fortunately, the farm pulled through and continues to be a success to this day!

