Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock sparks reaction with heartwarming message on social media The presenter is a familiar face on our TV screens

Charlie Dimmock is busy filming for the new series of Garden Rescue but it seems, like all of us, the presenter often enjoys taking some time off away from her schedule to share updates with her Twitter followers.

MORE: Meet Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh's wife

Although the former Ground Force star tends to keep her posts on the social media platform limited, a recent photo on her Twitter feed sparked a reaction from her followers.

Charlie shared an adorable image from Winne the Pooh alongside the quote: "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." How cute!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Rich brothers are waving goodbye to Garden Rescue

One of Charlie's followers was touched by the message, writing in the replies: "That pic sums up my mind at the moment Charlie lots of love from the Highlands." Another said: "I love it, thank you Charlie!", followed by a red heart emoji, while a third follower simply tweeted in agreement: "So very true."

Meanwhile, fans of Charlie's will be delighted to hear that the BBC star and horticulture pro is back filming for new episodes of Garden Rescue, complete with a brand new line-up.

Many were left gutted by the news that brothers Harry and David Rich were waving goodbye to the daytime show but, fortunately, they can look forward to meeting new stars, Chris Hull, Lee Birkhill and Flo Headlam.

MORE: Garden Rescue's new series update will excite fans – get the details

MORE: Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens

Charlie is filming the new series

The BBC announced in May that the experts would be leaving to make way for new horticulture pros to have their time on the show. A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said: "I am so excited to welcome Lee, Chris and Flo to our Garden Rescue family and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy their fantastic garden designs.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to Harry, David and Arit whose passion and creativity have made the show what it is today." Are you excited to see them in action?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.