Monty Don always ensures to keep his fans in the loop with any Gardeners' World news – and this week was no different.

The BBC presenter, who has been the face of the show since 2002, tweeted on Friday morning to warn viewers that the show was due a schedule change.

MORE: Monty Don shares very exciting news - and fans are thrilled

Posting to his 236,000 followers, he said: "Gardeners' World tonight is early at 7pm (brought forward to accommodate the first night of the Proms) and was shot last week at the height of the heatwave."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don receives special honour from the Queen

He added: "There is planting round the new summer house, ferns and sarracenias, tomatoes, lilies, veg and hats." Make a note, folks!

Viewers were pleased to hear that Monty had shared the update. One tweeted in response: "Wonderful, keeping us on our toes re times. Any tomato advice will be welcome for those of who have healthy tall plants with flowers that keep shrivelling up and no fruit, in the greenhouse."

Another said: "My evenings viewing is sorted, I shall be there at 7pm," as a third wrote: "Gardeners World team is so nice even when they are being moved about all the time (8pm, 9pm, 7pm) yet they never say a word! Love the entire team including the cameramen, lighting, sound, and everyone involved. Oh and you too Monty! @GWandShows."

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don forced to defend his private garden

MORE: Gardener’s World: see Monty Don's own garden

Monty Don has presented Gardeners' World since 2002

As well as updating his fans about any important changes, the horticulturist also makes sure to inform his loyal fanbase about future series of the beloved programme.

Earlier this month, Monty shared some exciting news about an upcoming special episode, due in August, while thanking his followers for their birthday wishes.

The 66-year-old tweeted: "Thanks for all birthday wishes. Am having a day filming in the garden for a special GW that will be aired next month. But wine will be taken later this evening..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.