Monty Don shares very exciting news - and fans are thrilled

Monty Don has announced some very exciting news about a new project - and we’re thrilled for him! The star is a published author with My Garden World, and he recently revealed that he has now recorded the audiobook for the beloved book.

He tweeted: “I have recorded this as an audiobook and it is out today!” Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: “Just downloaded this and am looking forward to listening in the garden with a cuppa. Thanks for the heads up,” while another added: “Hi Monty, I've just bought it for my husband, 95. He loved gardening and taught me so much particularly about shrubs. Now unable to garden and without sight to read, this will cheer him up I hope.”

A third person wrote: “Shall be listening over the weekend in the garden (hopefully no rain) with a coffee, relaxing and contemplating life.”

Speaking about the book in the synopsis, Monty wrote: “From a very early age, I loved the countryside as much as any garden and was fascinated by the life that I saw all around me from trees, wildflowers, birds, insects and mammals. In a sense, this book has been over 60 years in gestation. I have kept notebooks and journals ever since I could write, and I have drawn upon these as well as the events of the past year.

“Wildlife is not something that we watch happening in remote and exotic parts of the world on our screens, but right here in our own back yards, and the more that we encourage it and learn to live with it, the more rewarding it becomes. If in our own modest back yards, we can help preserve and treasure our natural world then we will make the world a better place - not just for ourselves but for every living creature.”

