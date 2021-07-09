Monty Don has a loyal fanbase thanks to his many years on TV which have made him a certified national treasure – so it came as no surprise when the presenter received an abundance of warm wishes for his birthday recently.

The Gardeners' World presenter took to his Twitter to thank his fans for the celebratory messages when he announced some exciting news regarding the show – a special episode is coming to the BBC next month.

The 66-year-old tweeted: "Thanks for all birthday wishes. Am having a day filming in the garden for a special GW that will be aired next month. But wine will be taken later this evening..." This is what we like to hear, Monty!

Viewers adore seeing Monty in his gorgeous garden both on the show and on social media. However, his recent post on Twitter sparked a surprising reaction from a fan who noticed Monty's outdoor area was looking overgrown.

The user wrote: "@TheMontyDon Gotta be painfully honest. Lots of your garden looking like a wilderness of scruffiness!

"Come on Monty, lop some of them tall, herbaceous, grass jungle junk out and get some spiral box, big bird tables, quirky paths, colour and food growth." The ever-polite Monty was quick to reply with a brilliant response: "Thank you for your advice. I shall give it due consideration."

Monty Don revealed a Gardeners' World would be on air next month

The presenter films Gardeners' World, which he has presented since 2002, from his home in Longmeadow, Herefordshire, where he lives with his wife Sarah and their adorable pet pooches, a golden retriever named Nell, and a Yorkshire terrier named Patti.

Monty has made a number of comments about family life over the years, including how at time his work often gets in the way of spending quality time with his wife and children.

Speaking with the Guardian in 2009 about his life and career, Monty said: "Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

