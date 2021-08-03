Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings shares first look - but fans have same complaint We have to wait until WHEN?!

Lord of the Rings has finally shared a first look at the hugely anticipated Amazon Prime Video fantasy series, while announcing that the show will premiere in September 2022.

The first look image shows a woman stood looking out to Middle Earth - who it may be remains a mystery! And while fans were delighted to speculate over the image, many people had the same complaint about the upcoming show; that they have to wait far too long for it to come out!

WATCH: The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King trailer

One person wrote: “Can I just fast forward to August 2022. So that way this would only be a month away. Btw ya can't wait for this.” Another added: “Why do we have to wait another 13 months?! #LordOfTheRings.” A third person added: "Amazon released the first look at their #LordOfTheRings prequel. Too bad we have to wait until next year to see it.”

Will the series measure up to the trilogy?

So what can we expect from the upcoming series? The official synopsis reads that the show “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

