Will there be a Sex/Life season two? Will we be seeing more of Billie, Cooper and Brad?

Viewers have been obsessed with Netflix’s new series Sex/Life, a raunchy series that follows a love triangle between mother-of-two Billie, her husband Cooper and a former flame, Brad. Before she married her loving husband, Billie was a free-spirited wild child and, frustrated with her life, begins journaling about her sexual exploits with Brad - which her husband then finds.

So will there be a season two of the breakout hit? Find out here…

Unfortunately, there has been no word from Netflix about season two just yet - but watch this space! The streaming service usually waits a couple of months following a show’s debut to greenlight a follow-up series, but since the show has been such a huge hit, we’re optimistic that they will be keen to make round two!

Speaking about a potential second series, Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie, told Entertainment Tonight: "I hope we get another chance to do it again because I sure do love Billie a lot. I just hope these stories continue to spiral even more down the rabbit hole than they already have.

"Billie's gotta live in this complex world. She's sexual and she's unhappy and she's happy. There's just a circus of things to explore with her.”

Fingers crossed for season two!

The author behind the book that inspired the show, BB Easton, also told The Daily Express: “There is a lot of talk about season two and I have high hopes just because of the response worldwide. It’s number one in the UK and it has been for a while, so I am very hopeful.” We’re crossing our fingers!

