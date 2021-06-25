5 addictive shows like Lucifer to watch while you wait for season six Want crime-fighting with a dash of the supernatural? We've got you covered

If like us, you are a huge fan of Lucifer, the wait for new episodes is no doubt driving you crazy! The latest updates from the team behind the show suggest that it could be 2022 before the episodes land on Netflix.

In the meantime, we have gathered the best shows to keep you going while you wait for the series to back on screens. From crime-fighting capers with supernatural storylines to simply addictive dramas, check out our top recommendations that we think Lucifer fans will enjoy…

Supernatural

It's impossible to talk about supernatural investigation shows without mentioning the long-running and hugely popular Supernatural. The series, which ended its 15-season run last year, starred Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester who hunt all sorts of otherwordly beings, including demons, ghosts, monsters, and even features its own version of the devil, played by Mark Pellegrino.

Good Omens

If you didn't already know, Lucifer is based on DC comic book characters that first appeared in Neil Gaiman's series The Sandman. Another one of his comics that has been adapted for television is Good Omens which we think is well worth checking out! Starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, it follows an angel and a demon who are lifelong friends despite their obviously different personalities as they try to prevent the arrival of the Antichrist.

Have you given Good Omens a try?

Elementary

Can't get enough of Lucifer and Chloe's playful bickering and will-they won't-they dynamic? Then we think this contemporary reimaging of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes is one for you. Jonny Lee Miller plays Sherlock and Lucy Liu takes on the role of his close friend, colleague and confidant, Joan Watson. While the show stays firmly grounded in reality - Sherlock always find a logical explanation behind even the most extraordinary and mind-boggling murders - Lucifer fans are sure to enjoy trying to piece together the mysteries.

Lucifer fans will enjoy Elementary

Pushing Daisies

Bear with us here because we know this isn't an obvious choice, but we really do think Lucifer fans will enjoy this quirky and colourful comedy-drama about a pie-maker named Ned who has the power to bring back the dead with a simple touch. Created by Hannibal's Bryan Fuller and starring Lee Pace and Anna Friel, the series follows as Ned, along with his recently reanimated childhood sweetheart, solve murder mysteries and collect the reward money. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for Lucifer's very own Dr Linda who makes a cameo in season two!

Why not try Pushing Daisies?

Preacher

Another show based on a comic book series, Preacher, sees Dominic Cooper play a hard-drinking, chain-smoking clergyman who, after enduring a crisis of faith, finds himself with a bizarre new power that allows him to literally command people to do his will. Sounds familiar? Featuring everything from vampires and angels to resurrections and even Jesus Christ himself, those who love the Biblical elements of Lucifer will feel right at home watching Preacher.

Preacher bears a lot of similarities to Lucifer

