Why Jeremy Clarkson's Grand Tour co-stars are 'banned' from Clarkson's Farm

The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond has responded to claims that his co-host Jeremy Clarkson has banned him and James May from his latest show, Clarkson's Farm.

On Clarkson's Farm, the former Top Gear host attempts to run the Diddly Squat farm, including taking on sheep farming and driving a Lamborghini tractor. This led to some disastrous moments!

Jeremy's partner Lisa Hogan also stars in the show, which has been renewed for a second series. In a Twitter post, Clarkson said: "I can reveal now that contrary to various silly reports, the farming show was never cancelled. Amazon were just as keen as us to get cracking. And now we are doing."

We're sure the pals will be allowed on Diddly Squat Farm eventually!

A fan on Twitter asked Jeremy if we would be seeing Richard or James on the show. They asked, "Can we get a cameo from Richard Hammond and Captain Slow?" to which Jeremy replied, "Not in a million years". Last week, Richard spoke to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning about his reaction to hearing the claim. He was asked about the claims he has been banned from Jeremy's farm.

Richard said, bewildered: “I read that!”

Jeremy lives on the farm with his partner, Lisa

He went on to say that he is a fan of the show. "I mean, I love the show. The key thing about the show, and you can tell when you watch it, is that it is a genuine passion. It’s not for effect and it’s not just for telly. It’s genuinely something he wanted to get to grips with and that’s fantastic. That shines through. It wouldn’t be as convincing and as entertaining as it is if it weren’t true. That’s what’s at the heart of it."

He also said that all three of The Grand Tour co-presenters, who remain good friends, focus on their own individual interests "to keep ourselves occupied as we get older".

