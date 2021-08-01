Ben Miller teases major Professor T twists

Ben Miller has opened up about what to expect from Professor T season one, hinting that fans should brace themselves for plenty of twists and turns in upcoming episodes. We can't wait to find out more!

SPOTLIGHT: Ben Miller talks Professor T, Death in Paradise and that Bridgerton plot twist

Chatting during an interview for HELLO!’s Spotlight feature, he said: “There are lots of twists. That story really develops. The trauma of his childhood is a few of the blanks that get filled during the first season.”

WATCH: Professor T trailer starring Ben Miller

The actor, who has also starred in Death in Paradise and Bridgerton, continued: “So he's really going on a journey into his past by stepping into the real world. He has been in his little ivory tower and he's never really risked anything. By stepping over the threshold into the real world, he's forced to confront his own childhood trauma and I find the end of the season really moving.”

Ben opened up about his role as Jasper Tempest

Speaking about how Jasper’s trauma contributes to his character, Ben added: “He’s got this fascinating backstory that is incredibly traumatic. It goes partly to explain why he is as he is. He’s also on the autistic spectrum and he's got terrible OCD, he's got this really traumatic childhood, yet he's functioning and not only that highly functioning, higher than most of us would manage to.”

Have you been watching the new detective show? The synopsis reads: “Professor T is a classic crime procedural, featuring a brilliant criminologist and amateur sleuth who solves a succession of quirky and baffling cases.

Are you enjoying the series?

“At the same time, it explores the complex private lives of a diverse and engaging cast of characters, not least Professor T himself and the troubling effect that childhood trauma invariably has on adult psychology.”

