Grantchester season seven confirms major change for Tom Brittney - details 

ITV has confirmed that Grantchester is already filming season seven - and has revealed some very exciting plot details - as well as a new role for Tom Brittney!

Season seven of the popular show, which stars Robson Green and Tom as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively, will be set in the summer of 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge - and will see Tom direct an episode for the first time!

WATCH: Grantchester says goodbye to James Norton

The official synopsis reads: “As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases. With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.”

Speaking about making his directing debut, Tom said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Robson added: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is… class!”

Meanwhile, it looks like season six of the hit show will be released in the UK around September, and will premiere on PBS in the US shortly after on 3 October.

