Dan Walker suffers hilarious wardrobe mishap during Olympics coverage Dan has been presenting BBC Olympic Breakfast with Sam Quek

Dan Walker has been on screens a little bit more than usual in recent weeks as one of the BBC's Tokyo Olympics 2020 presenters, and on Tuesday the TV personality learned an invaluable lesson moments before cameras starting rolling.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker makes intimate quip about wife Sarah

The 44-year-old who has been presenting BBC Olympic Breakfast with Sam Quek took to Instagram to reveal he had made a schoolboy error and worn a green shirt in front of a green screen! In the photo, Dan appeared as a floating head as his shirt blended into the studio's background.

He wrote: "I found out today why we aren't allowed to wear green in the BBC Olympics studio," alongside a crying laughing face emoji and the hashtags #floatinghead and #greenscreen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker and Piers Morgan prove there's no bad blood as they unite over a game of golf

The wardrobe blunder prompted many of Dan's fans to realise that the TV personality and his colleagues aren't in the Japanese capital but instead have remained on British soil in a high-tech studio in Salford.

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' kids: Dan Walker, Louise Minchin & more family photos

MORE: Ben Shephard admits to crying 'so much' on air for sweet reason

Dan shared the hilarious wardrobe mishap with his Instagram followers

"Wait! You mean this isn't a real background?" one person commented. Another added: "I really thought you were in Tokyo," while a third echoed this, writing: "So you're not in Tokyo? Mind = blown".

The studio, which features an impressive "virtual Tokyo" skyline, has been a familiar sight to viewers over the last two weeks, during which live coverage of the games has been starting at midnight and running until around 9pm.

The presenters have been broadcasting from a green screen studio in Salford

The presenting team, which includes the likes of Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Chris Hoy, have most likely remained in the UK due to travel restrictions following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan.

MORE: Alex Scott dials up the glam at Tokyo Olympics with chic black jumpsuit

Former Olympic champion Chris previously shared a side-by-side of the studio and what viewers see on screen to Twitter as the international sporting event kicked off, calling it an Instagram versus reality moment.

He wrote: "And we're off! Amazing to be part of this fantastic @BBCSport team for @Tokyo2020! And in case you're wondering, we're in sunny Salford not Tokyo.. #instagramvsreality."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.