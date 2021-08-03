Matt Baker’s mum Janice in tears after heartbreaking decision Janice broke her leg after being trampled on by their flock of sheep

Matt Baker’s mum Janice was in tears on Monday night’s episode of Our Farm in the Dales after deciding to change the flock of sheep after an accident left her in hospital with a broken leg.

Janice was knocked over and trampled on by the flock and taken to hospital, where it was revealed that she also needed a knee replacement. Speaking about the accident, Matt said: “What happened was my dad rang me up one morning totally out of the blue and said, 'Your mum's had an accident, she was down in the sheep pen, she got knocked over by a flock of sheep and she broke her leg' and she was in the hospital and it turned out she needed a knee replacement."

Discussing replacing the flock with his mum, Matt said: “The Hampshire Downs that we have bred here for years are big sheep. They are on the large end of the scale as far as sheep are concerned. I think, now at the stage that you’re in and what has happened that, and this will be hard to hear as you’ve put so much effort into the flock that we’ve got. I just don’t think that they are the way forward for you now."

Matt's family own a farm

Janice, 65, got teary and replied: “It’s quite a strange feeling really, sitting here doing this in the sunshine. It’s the first time I’ve actually had to make a decision because of what’s happened. It’s the right decision. I know it’s the right decision and you reach a time in your life when you think ‘I really can’t do this anymore.’

"In that respect it’s sad, but in a good way, a fork in the road might mean good things will come from it in a different way."

