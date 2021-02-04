Grantchester season six: everything we know so far Are you excited for the murder mystery drama to come back?

We are so excited to see some of our favourite shows returning in 2021, now that filming has been allowed to continue with COVID regulations in place - and Grantchester is one of them! The beloved murder mystery show is returning for season six, but when will it be back on our screens? Find out everything we know so far...

MORE: Where is Grantchester? Explore the filming locations

Is Grantchester definitely coming back for season six?

It is indeed! The show's stars, Robson Green and Tom Brittney, confirmed the exciting news in early 2020, while commenting on how the pandemic may affect filming. In an Instagram Live with PBS, Robson said: "I think it’s going be strange, I just hope the scripts aren’t dictated too much by something beyond our control but I’m sure they will be."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grantchester says goodbye to James Norton

Tom added: "It’s looking good, Grantchester could be one of the first things filming. You can’t write COVID into the 1950s."

Is Granchester season six currently being filmed?

The show resumed filming in October, with Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd saying at the time: "In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience is very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them." Yes we are!

Tom will return as Reverend Will Daveport

What will Grantchester season six be about?

The series will be set in 1958, and the first episode will see Reverend Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating trying to relax at a holiday camp when, of course, there is a murder. ITV's synopsis reads: "As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series."

MORE: Grantchester star Tom Brittney opens up about James Norton's exit

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing and Midsomer Murders reveal crossover

Speaking about the upcoming new episodes, Robson told PBS: "Let’s just say Geordie and Will, two kindred spirits, go AWOL and go down a really destructive path together. So who’s going to save their two souls?"

What's under the hat?

Robson has also promised that the mystery behind Geordie's hat will be explained! He said: "In every series, part of the costume is his hat, I’ve only worn it twice but I carry it around with me. You find out in the next season, why I carry the hat. It’s not just about the hat, maybe there’s something under his hat that may be revealed."

When will Grantchester season six be released?

With the show filming in late 2020, it is expected to air in Autumn 2021. Watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.