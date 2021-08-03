A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman celebrates family news after wrapping Channel 4 series The presenter is a father-of-two

Ben Hillman is taking a well-earned break from his time filming Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, and it seems the presenter and his family have wasted no time getting stuck into summer holiday activities.

MORE: Viewers praise 'outstanding' renovation on George Clarke's new Channel 4 show

The TV star, who is a proud husband and father, often shares snippets of his home life with fans and on Monday revealed that the family of four were celebrating a special achievement!

Posting a series of snaps on his Instagram of himself, his wife Gaby and their two daughters on their vacation in Cornwall, the Channel 4 star wrote: "We conquered the @nationaltrust #glendurgangardens maze, eventually!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman shows off envy-inducing hot tub in garden

Suffice to say, Ben's followers were thrilled for the Hillmans. One commented: "Incredible," with some clapping-hands emoji, while a second said: "How amazing!" and a third wrote: "Awww well done!!"

Ben has been married to his wife, Gaby, since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second daughter, Honour Willow.

The presenter shared with fans recently that he had wrapped filming abroad in Spain for new episodes of A Place in the Sun. Ben could be seen posing alongside the show's participants as well as some camera crew last month on his Instagram.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas opens up about 'terrifying' knife attack on brother

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton wows in eye-catching sportswear

Ben shared this photo to his Instagram

He said in the caption: "It's going home day again and I am over the moon to be seeing my beautiful family but boy have I had a great couple of weeks in Spain filming with some of the best house hunters ever and some of the best people in the telly biz.

"Two more great shows heading to your screens in the not too distant future. It's been a blast!!!"

Ben has previously opened up about working away from his family regularly. He told The Express online: "I'm a real home bod, I love being around my family and being around my kids, they're the number one thing in my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.