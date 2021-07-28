Architect and TV presenter George Clarke is back for a brand new series on Channel 4 and fans are loving seeing the incredible building transformations.

MORE: Who is George Clarke married to?

Remarkable Renovations, which aired its first episode last week, sees the property expert visit unused buildings to give them a new lease of life. George will visit buildings in need of some TLC and even transform local landmarks into unique family homes that celebrate their history.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Channel 4's new garden show, The Great Garden Revolution

It seems that last week's first episode went down a treat with viewers. Plenty took to George's Instagram comments to praise the show, noting the "outstanding" work he and the team put into an old bank. The episode saw a couple from Cornwall, Richard and Sarah, face the challenge of renovating the Victorian grade II listed building, which was a former high street bank, into their family home.

It was this renovation that left viewers impressed. One fan wrote on George's Instagram: "Loved the bank transformation… particularly the repurposing/reinventing of the steel vault door!!!" A second added: "The bank is one of the best homes you've ever shown, absolutely stunning!." A third wrote: "The bank was outstanding."

MORE: Laura Hamilton opens up about heartbreaking family tragedy in candid interview

MORE: George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: inside the presenter's home life with his wife and children

Are you watching George's new show?

The second episode, which airs on Wednesday evening, will take George to Tamworth in Staffordshire to meet Laura and Aiden who sold their home to buy a 19th century coach house. Will they finally get the home of their dreams?

George, who is also known for his programme Amazing Spaces and Ugly House to Lovely House, is clearly proud of the new series. Promoting the show, he wrote on his Twitter: "My brand new series starts next week! GEORGE CLARKE’S REMARKABLE RENOVATIONS Wednesday 21st July at 9pm on @channel4… it's taken nearly 4 years to make so I hope everyone enjoys it! Lol!."

Away from his presenting duties, George can be found in his own family own with his three children together: Emilio, now 15, George and Iona.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.