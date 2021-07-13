Meet A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas' boyfriend - and you may already know him! The pair found love in lockdown

Scarlette Douglas is best known for her presenting work on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, where she helps sun-seeking couples find their dream properties abroad.

But when the presenter isn't busy travelling around Europe, she can be found at home in Manchester with her new boyfriend. Want to know more? Find out all about Scarlette's relationship - including her boyfriend's own claim to fame - below...

Scarlette is currently dating Manchester-born musician Lyndrik Xela, who came to the public's attention after he impressed the judges on The Voice. He released his debut EP last year, and his Spotify bio describes him as: "a multifaceted singer, songwriter, producer and performer".

The two got together during the first few months of 2020, although they actually first met more than a decade ago when they starred alongside each other in the West End show Thriller Live in 2009.

Scarlette began dating The Voice star Lyndrik in early 2020

They made things Instagram official earlier this year in honour of Valentine's Day. Posting in full view of her 20.6k followers, Scarlette gushed: "It's Valentine's Day! Here's to my Quaran-tine @iamlyndrikxela. Those who sing together, live happily ever after.... right babe?!!!!! Love you to the fridge and back."

Lyndrik then sweetly commented: "Love you more than chocolate fudge cake babe."

The pair confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day earlier this year

More recently, Lyndrik joined Scarlette and the rest of her family for a meal out on Father's Day - meaning that he's clearly got their approval!

Opening up about their relationship in a recent interview, Scarlette revealed that she's found jetting off to far-flung locations for the Channel 4 show trickier now that Lyndrik is in her life.

She told The Express: "We've been together since [the first] lockdown and we've known each other for years and but have now got together. But it's a bit tricky going away because I'm leaving him at home and he's doing his thing and I'm away. My hours can be crazy sometimes so I guess that's what's hard."

