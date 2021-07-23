Antiques Road Trip star Angus Ashworth's army career revealed

Angus Ashworth is best known for presenting the much-loved afternoon show Antiques Road Trip, but did you know that the presenter and antiques expert once served in the army too?

Although he began his career in antiques dealing, Angus decided to change things up and spent nearly a decade working for the military. Find out more about his career journey below...

WATCH: See the biggest ever sale in Antiques Road Trip history!

Angus' twin interests in antiques and the army began as a child when he would scour antiques fairs and car boot sales for the best military memorabilia he could get his hands on.

When he left school at the age of 16, he decided to pursue his love for antiques and began work experience in auctioneer houses across Yorkshire. He quickly rose up the ranks from intern to valuer and eventually became an auctioneer.

Angus served in both Iraq and Afghanistan

But, four years later the budding antiques dealer decided he wanted a change of scene and signed up for the Territorial Army. While he was in service, Angus was called to serve in Iraq in 2005 and then in Afghanistan in 2009.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Angus said that he "still kept an interest in auctions" at the time and when his time in the army came to an end in 2010, he decided to get back into it.

"When I came back from Afghanistan my dad said it was a shame that I couldn't get back into auctioneering. I thought about running some from a village hall and then this site came up", he said, referring to the location of his auction house, Ryedale Auctioneers, which is located on the edge of the North York Moors.

Since 2010, he has been running auction house Ryedale Auctioneers

The auction house opened its door in late 2010, and soon after, BBC bosses came knocking looking for expert antiques dealers to feature on their shows. Angus joined the Cash in the Attic team in 2013, five years before he signed up to Antiques Road Trip.

And if that wasn't enough, Angus also served as the town mayor and councillor for his hometown Kirkbymoorside from May 2015 to May 2019!

Away from his busy work schedule, Angus is also a happily married father-of-three. He and his wife Gemma live in a bungalow in rural Yorkshire with their two young sons and daughter.

