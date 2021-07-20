Antiques Road Trip: meet Angus Ashworth's wife and children

Presenter and auctioneer Angus Ashworth has been using his expertise to educate and entertain viewers on BBC One show, Antiques Road Trip. Often partnered up with the programme's veteran star Steven Moore, Angus attempts to find profitable items while competing with his fellow antique experts.

The father-of-three discovered his passion for antiques at only 12 years old, but now he travels around the country in Antiques Road Trip to see who can make the biggest profit from their finds.

In this week's episode, Angus and Steven are in Scotland to see what treasures they can find.

But away from our TV screens, how much do you know about the popular auctioneer? Read on to find out more.

Angus Ashworth's bio

Serving in the British Army for eight years from 2003 to 2011 and based in Iraq, Angus decided to change his career to become an antiques expert. As well as presenting TV shows, Angus now owns Ryedale Auctioneers too, which is an auction house in Kirkbymoorside.

His interest in antiques began when he was a child and he became fascinated by military memorabilia. He also has a new show called The Yorkshire Auction House, where he rummages around house clearances for antiques that can be sold at auction.

Angus often shares photos of his adorable brood on Instagram

Angus Ashworth's wife

Angus, aged 36, is married to his wife, Gemma Mawman, however the exact date of their wedding is not known. They live in a bungalow in rural Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire with their three children. Their eldest child was born soon after they moved there six years ago.

Angus Ashworth's children

Angus and Gemma share three children. Angus is very private about his family life, but he occasionally shares adorable pictures of his children on his Instagram page, from their days out in the countryside to visiting local attractions.

Their eldest is even a dab hand in the garden, it seems, as Angus' recent post on Instagram showed his son collecting peas. "One very proud boy with his pea harvest! #peas #outdoors #garden #veg #harvest," Angus wrote.

