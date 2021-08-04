Jasmine Harman left emotional after long-awaited reunion with A Place in the Sun co-star The two presenters recently met up while filming in Spain

Jasmine Harman was overcome with emotion after her A Place in the Sun co-star Laura Hamilton penned a touching post on their almost decade-long friendship.

While their work for the hit Channel 4 show often sees them jetting off to far-flung locations in Europe and beyond, the two women recently found themselves in Marbella, Spain, at the same time and couldn't resist marking the occasion with a rare photo together.

And when sharing the snap to Instagram, Laura decided to reflect on their close bond and the chance to spend some quality time with her colleague and friend.

Posting a gorgeous poolside snap of the pair in their bikinis, she wrote: "This afternoon I spent time with one of my favourite people @jasmineharman.

"She is one of the kindest and most beautiful people you will ever meet. I'm incredibly fortunate to have Jas as a friend and work colleague, who I spend time with when I am at home and also occasionally when we are abroad (and in the same location)."

She added that their meet up was made even better because their kids had also reunited. "It makes it even more special when we can do it with our little people, who have a great little bond too, having shared lots of the same experiences."

Jasmine and Laura recently met up while they were both filming in Spain

Jasmine then reposted the photos on her own page and revealed that she was fighting back tears reading Laura's kind words. "@laurahamiltontv Stop it! You're gonna make me cry!!! Thank you & the feeling is mutual!!" she wrote.

Jasmine has been presenting the property show since 2004 while Laura joined the team in 2012. Recently, Laura opened up about how while all the presenters are good friends, there can often be a bit of rivalry when it comes to filming their spin-off show, A Place in the Sun: Home or Away?

The Home or Away? version sees one presenter seek to find homeowners their dream place in the sun while the other finds a property on home turf. "In Home and Away we have a bit of fun," she said.

"Because one of the presenters is based in the UK and one of us is abroad we have banter. It's never any serious rivalry. Not at all. If anything I think we're just happy for each other when the sale goes through. We just encourage and support each other."

